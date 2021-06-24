Advertisement

GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder

The body was found June 9
By Dave Miller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Molly Nicole Morman, 30, and Billy Joe Morman, Jr., 50, on murder charges.

Both suspects are from Blakely, and face felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a death charges in connection to human remains found in Blakely on June 9.

Molly Morman was taken to the Early County Jail and Billy Morman, Jr. is currently in custody at the Troup County Jail in Lagrange on unrelated charges, according to the GBI.

On June 9, the Early County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in reference to human remains that were found in the backyard of a home. Sheriff’s deputies responded to that report of possible human remains being found at a Gaines Street house in Blakely.

The remains were taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for identification purposes and a positive ID of the remains is pending.

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at 229-723-3577 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), and online or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

