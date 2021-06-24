Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally July 3 in Sarasota.

That rally will take place at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It will start at 8 p.m. and the doors will open at 2 p.m.

After his rally speech, there will be a fireworks show.

“We are thrilled to be hosting President Trump as he launches out on his next voyage to continue making America great,” said State Sen. Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. “We played an important role in his election and we want to show our support for his strong leadership as president.”

The “Save America” rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida. Trump wrote the following on his website about the Save America rallies:

“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. Save America is also about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy. We take pride in our country, we teach the truth about our history, we celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions, and of course, we respect our great American Flag.”

“This is a huge win for Sarasota and the Republican Party,” said Jack Brill, acting chairman of the RPOSC. “This once again shines the spotlight on Sarasota and all we’ve accomplished here.”

If you would like to learn more or get tickets for the event, click here. Tickets are required and people can only register for up to two tickets.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.