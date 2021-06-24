ESCC rallies for Rodgers after diagnosis

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise State Community College is rallying around their leader as the Boll Weevil family deals with some tough news.

Nearly a month ago, ESCC president Matt Rodgers announced he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

His faculty and staff wore special designed t-shirts this morning in support of him.

“He’s always looking towards the future, making us better employees, a better college, better people for the community and all of that comes from his phrase the Power of Yet,” said ESCC recruiter Emily Baker. “There’s more to come through this process and we just wanted to encourage him through the phrase of the Power of Yet.”

Both Baker and Dean of Students of ESCC Cassie Mathis partnered to make the shirts and get the faculty and staff organized to surprise Rodgers.

“This is a very difficult time for him, so we wanted to make sure that he knew how much we were praying for him, how much we love him, how much we care about him and how much we just wish him well as he travels to Texas,” said Dean of Students of ESCC Cassie Mathis.

The money raised through those t-shirts go directly to Rodgers and his family as he goes through doctor visits and treatment plans.

“Mr. Rogers is our visionary, he’s our motivator, he’s the reason we work so hard and so we want him to know that although he won’t be with us over the next week or so that we are still working hard for him and that we are rallying behind him and supporting him,” Mathis added.

Mr. Rodgers says he has been honored to work alongside the ESCC family over the past few years.

“They’ll never know what today and the last few months and really since I’ve been here over the last three years what it’s meant to me and my family,” Matt Rodgers said.

Rogers says he is remaining positive as he faces this battle.

“I want others to see Christ through me and this family here that we have at Enterprise State certainly today showed that,” Rodgers added.

His ESCC family had a few words to leave Rodgers as he heads off this weekend.

“I encourage him to when he feels anxiety, when he feels fear to just lean on the Lord and remember that he’s got a strong group of prayer warriors that are here praying for him, and we know that eventually he’ll get his healing it just hasn’t happened yet,” Mathis said.

“I just pray that he continues to stay strong in the Lord,” Baker finished

Rodgers is heading to the University of Texas MD Anderson cancer center in the coming days where he will undergo further evaluation and treatment plans.

If you are interested in purchasing a shirt for Mr. Rodgers email Emily Baker at ebaker@escc.edu by July 14th.

