Wiregrass sees above average rainfall so far for month of June

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a rainy last several days across the Wiregrass. The storm that took on the name tropical storm Claudette upon landfall dropped multiple inches of rain, with some of those gulf coast locations already water logged from previous recent heavy rainfall events.

Dothan and other surrounding areas picked up measurable and sometimes heavy rainfall from June 19th through June 22nd, a lot of that can be blamed on Claudette. Here’s some quick data from the airport in Dothan.

We are seeing a surplus in rainfall for the month of June. We have already picked up close to 5.0″ of rain in Dothan, with the normal amount from June 1st through the 22nd being a little less than 3.75″ of rain. It’s always good to pick up slightly more than what we’d usually expect, given summer pop-up storm season can be spotty at times and never a certain for a given area.

Looking ahead, we could get a few isolated showers and storms this (Wednesday) afternoon, and again on Thursday. Here’s a glance at what the radar could look like both this afternoon and Thursday.

Futurecast (WTVY)

Futurecast for 6/24/21 (WTVY)

Rain chances slowly drop toward the weekend with just spotty pop-up storms possible. Of course, the rain works to keep us cooler with highs mostly staying below the 90 degree mark until Friday.

