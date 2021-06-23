Watermelon Eating and Seed Spitting contests among fun June 26 at the Enterprise Farmers Market

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - The competitive spirit of Watermelon Day at the Enterprise Farmers Market will make a comeback this year on June 26 with the Biggest Watermelon Contest, the Watermelon Eating Contest, the Watermelon Rolling Contest and the ever-popular seed-spitting contest.

“Start practicing your seed-spitting techniques!” encouraged Kay Kirkland, City Special Projects coordinator. “That unique contest is always so much fun for the participants of all ages, and what can I say about the Watermelon Eating Contest! It’s a mouth-watering mess, but also exciting and playful – a real treat for the contestants and the spectators!”

Area farmers also have time to scout out their fields and nurture their watermelons so they will have a chance to win a cash prize for the biggest watermelon. Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin will be on hand at 8:30 a.m. to weigh the entries. All area watermelon growers are invited to participant. Watermelons must be homegrown by the participant.

Watermelon Day at Enterprise Farmers Market (Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

“Kids of all ages will also have a rolling, rollicking good time in the Watermelon Rolling Contest,” Kirkland said. Winners will compete in five age categories.

“Mayor William E. Cooper and I are happy that we can enjoy the activities we missed last year because of the COVID crisis,” Kirkland said.

“We are praying for a beautiful day so that families can come out and explore what more than 20 produce and craft vendors have to offer,” Cooper added. “As always, the stars of the Market special event days are the vendors, especially the farmers and the beautiful food fresh from the field and the homemade jams, jellies, honey and other items. But all of these fun activities are just a bonus that provides opportunities for great family time and making memories that will be cherished forever.”

This year, Watermelon Day is being sponsored by First South Farm Credit of Enterprise. “We appreciate the sponsorship First South Farm Credit, who has often helped us bring this lively community event to you,” Kirkland said.

Besides the great in-season produce and unique hand-made crafts, visitors to the Market June 26 will get to taste Watermelon on a Stick, served up by Enterprise and Coffee County queens led by special guest Hannah Hughes, Gulf Coast Watermelon Queen.

The market opens at 7 a.m. for shopping. Mayor Cooper and the queens will welcome everyone at 8 a.m., and the Biggest Watermelon Contest will take place at 8:30 a.m. Growers are asked to bring their watermelons in and register for the contest by 8:15 a.m.

At 9 a.m., the Seed Spitting Contest gets under way, followed at 10 a.m. by the Watermelon Rolling and 11 a.m. by the Eating Contest. Just look for the registration tent to sign up. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the winners in all contests.