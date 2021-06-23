Three champions crowned at Future Masters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A long day on the course saw three golfers etch their names in the record books at the Future Masters on “Championship Tuesday”.

Jack Roberts winning the 13-14 age group with an 8-under par over three rounds. Roberts defeated Bowen Ballis by two strokes.

Miles Russell captured the 11-12 age group title with a 4-under. He held off a charge from Zabe Shores and John John Santospago in the final round.

After giving the lead up late in the round, Hudson Justus was able to storm back and take home the 10-Under crown with a 1-under par.

