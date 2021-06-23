Advertisement

Suspicious package in Downtown Dothan

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspicious package has been found at the federal courthouse in Dothan.

Law enforcement have blocked off local streets.

The federal courthouse is located on Troy Street in downtown Dothan.

That’s just one block over from the WTVY Studios on Foster Street.

Right now we have a live shot of the law enforcement presence in the area from our cameras in the WTVY Studious.

We’re waiting on WTVY’s senior reporter Ken Curtis to get on the scene for a live report.

