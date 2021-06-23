Rain Chances To Lower, Temps To Rise

SYNOPSIS – Any showers and thunderstorms will end during the evening hours, with partly cloudy skies overnight as we drop into the lower 70s. Rain chances will be lower for Thursday, but isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible. Look for just stray activity for Friday-Sunday with daily highs around 90°.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

