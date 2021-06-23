One wounded in Enterprise shooting
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One man was shot and wounded Tuesday night after a reported fight say Enterprise police.
EPD officers were called out to the Garden Oaks Apartments around 8:45 PM Tuesday. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Witnesses told investigators the victim and a suspect were in a fight before the shooting.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
EPD says its an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.