One wounded in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One man was shot and wounded Tuesday night after a reported fight say Enterprise police.

EPD officers were called out to the Garden Oaks Apartments around 8:45 PM Tuesday. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and a suspect were in a fight before the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

EPD says its an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.