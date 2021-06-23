Advertisement

One wounded in Enterprise shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One man was shot and wounded Tuesday night after a reported fight say Enterprise police.

EPD officers were called out to the Garden Oaks Apartments around 8:45 PM Tuesday. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and a suspect were in a fight before the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

EPD says its an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a...
‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries
Delta variant continues to spread in Alabama

Latest News

A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Dothan bomb squad searching federal courthouse
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-23
More afternoon showers today
UAB is reporting its treating 7 COVID-19 patients in isolation inside the hospital. That’s the...
Drastic drop in COVID-19 patients statewide