New freestanding emergency department opening in Auburn

East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department is part of the Auburn Medical Pavilion in the Auburn Research Park.(Village Photographers | Source: EAMC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A new medical facility is opening in Lee County that will offer more emergency services options to the region. The East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department opens its doors at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“It is so exciting to extend our emergency services into the Auburn area to better serve our communities,” said Amy Brandon, East Alabama Health Emergency Department executive director. “This campus will also provide level-three trauma care with the same skilled physicians, nurses, and support staff as our other two emergency department campuses in Opelika and Valley. We are thankful for this beautiful facility in Auburn that provides 12 additional exam rooms to our service.”

The 12-bed, Level III trauma center will offer patients another option for emergency services in the region starting on June 23, 2021.(Village Photographers | Source: EAMC)

The Level III trauma center will be just the sixth freestanding emergency department, or FED, in Alabama. There are three in the Birmingham area and two in the Mobile/Baldwin County area.

An FED is a licensed facility that provides emergency care in a facility that is structurally separate from the hospital, in this case East Alabama Medical Center.

This is just the sixth freestanding emergency department in Alabama, with three in the Birmingham area and two in the Mobile/Baldwin County area.(Village Photographers | Source: EAMC)

The facility, located at 900 Camp Auburn Road, is part of the Auburn Medical Pavilion in the Auburn Research Park. It’s near the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and South College Street in Auburn.

