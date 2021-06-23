Advertisement

More afternoon showers today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Pop up showers and a few areas of fog for Wednesday morning. The showers will continue through the afternoon but will be scattered in nature. Rain chances start to drop as we head into the later half of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon highs will once again be in the lower 90s by the weekend as well.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds SE 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light E

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

