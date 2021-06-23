Advertisement

Meteorological Mysteries: Hurricane forecasting

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re several weeks into hurricane season, and it’s busy in the Atlantic already with three named storms. Here in Florida and Georgia, we’re used to seeing those spaghetti models and cones of uncertainty.

When tropical disturbances first develop, meteorologists scour the oceans, scanning upper air charts and temperature maps and search for clues to track the storm through the Atlantic.

For a disturbance to strengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane, you need sea surface temperatures of at least 80°F of 26.5°C.

“It’s a source of warmth and humidity. Those two things lead to buoyancy, and buoyancy allows air to rise more efficiently, so you will get much stronger updrafts in a hurricane,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Mark Wool explained.

Wind shear, or the change of wind speed and direction with height, tends to break apart tropical storms, preventing systems from organizing.

Next, forecasters turn their attention to the tropical cyclone’s track, which is determined by the storm’s intensity.

“Weaker, shallower tropical cyclones, tropical storms, depressions and more will tend to be steered by lower-level winds. When you get a more mature, taller, depth of hurricanes, etc., then it’s going to come under the influence of those winds aloft too,” Wool said.

Weather models can also guide forecasters when issuing advisories.

“Once we have all that information, all the radar data, all the satellite data, the hurricane reconnaissance data from the Hurricane Hunters then the Hurricane Center looks at some computer models and that’s kind of an understatement, there’s twenty-seven different models the National Hurricane Center look at,” explained Wool.

With model guidance and conditions over the water constantly changing, forecasters continually issue updates throughout hurricane season.

For timely tropical updates throughout hurricane season, you can download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App. Another useful tool is the WCTV Hurricane Guide, which can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
File image
Juvenile arrested in Enterprise Tuesday night shooting
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 23, 2021
Futurecast
Wiregrass sees above average rainfall so far for month of June
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-23
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 22, 2021