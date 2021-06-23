Lumber prices appear to be coming down, but builder says don’t celebrate yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the price of lumber is coming down.

The price of wood skyrocketed to historic heights during the pandemic, mostly due to demand for new construction and home improvement projects.

But one local builder said it’s too soon to celebrate.

The President of Precision Home Crafters, Joshua Dean, said the fact that lumber prices are coming down is good news, but he said the cost of a critical component of homebuilding is still astronomically high.

Dean said lumber futures have been going down steadily over the past couple of months.

He said that’s good news, but the decrease is just a drop in the bucket.

“We’re still way elevated. I don’t want us to lose sight of how out of whack of where we were a year ago, but I’m not paying significantly less. Stuff has gone down 10, 15% here and there, but it’s not across the board, it’s not every product. Some products are still way higher than others,” Dean said.

But even as wood futures are coming down, Dean said Oriented Strand Board, or OSB, a critical plywood material used in homebuilding, is still significantly higher than last year and there’s no alternative for it.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s new construction, or an addition, or a second story, that material is what you have to use when you’re building walls and roofs and floors, and that material is up 600, 700% from where it was last year. That has continued to go up over the past two months while lumber futures have gone down,” Dean explained.

Dean said that’s still impacting his bottom line and making it more expensive to buy a home.

“Right now, if you build a new house, you’re still paying considerably more than what you should be paying for that same house. Your average homebuyer is struggling right now like, so if you build a new home, you run the real danger of your home not appraising for what the home is supposed to cost,” Dean said.

Dean added that it could take several weeks or months for the price decrease to be reflected in the market.

Analysts warn that prices will probably not fall to the levels they were before the pandemic anytime soon.

