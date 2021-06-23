Advertisement

Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks

Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp(Source: WTOC)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement following President Joe Biden’s remarks about his administration’s new anti-crime efforts.

Here’s Kemp’s full statement:

“Today, we see more of the same from Democrats in Washington, D.C., the White House, and across the country. It is the left’s anti-police, soft-on-crime stances that are endangering families and making our streets less safe — not the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones. It’s no secret why gun sales have spiked across the country. Americans are taking their safety into their own hands because of a far-left agenda that puts criminals ahead of keeping families safe.

“This administration and their allies are trying to use a nationwide crime spree that their own policies created to undermine the Second Amendment. As long as I’m Governor, that nonsense will stop at Georgia’s border. I won’t give an inch on protecting Georgians’ gun rights, and I will always stand alongside our brave men and women in law enforcement.”

Biden’s plan is set to focus on addressing gun violence, provide funding to cities that need more police and offering support for communities, according to the Associated Press.

To read more of Biden’s remarks, click here.

