Johnson and Johnson vaccine still readily available

Some may go to waste.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was temporarily halted in early April after six women developed a unique blood clot after receiving it, but the vaccine went back in rotation just weeks later.

Alabama health providers are still offering the one-and-done vaccine as an option, but they do let people know there is a small risk associated with it.

The complication they identified is a rare blood clotting syndrome that has been deemed extremely rare, only affecting 1 in 500,000 people.

Dr. Paul Goepfert worked on the research involving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and says the vaccine is safe. He says the risk of blood clotting is actually much higher for a person who gets COVID and has their system attacked by the virus, which can lead to organ failure.

The CDC indicates more than 21 million doses have been distributed, but just 11 million administered, showing there is still some reluctance.

“The majority of people in this country are getting the MRNA vaccines but a lot of people have gotten the J and J vaccine and I would say the vast majority of people have gotten the J and J without issues,” said Dr. Goepfert.

In some states there is concern that thousands of doses of J and J will go to waste as they near expiration.

