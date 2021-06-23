Health officials say Delta variant is expected to become dominant strain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Health officials are concerned the COVID-19 Delta variant will become the dominant strain in the United States within the coming months, and they encourage people to get protected.

Alabama is reporting about 13 cases of the Delta variant detected in the state. The number one variant in Alabama is still the original strain of covid-19, but UAB’s Dr. Paul Goepfert said the other strains are increasing to varying degrees.

“It is anticipating this Delta variant because of its increased infectivity will be the dominant variant in the next few months,” Dr. Goepfert, professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Unit, said.

There are four main variants of concern in the United States. Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma, all of which are in the state of Alabama.

“All these strains actually still remain some amount of susceptibility to the vaccine,” Dr. Goepfert said.

The COVID vaccines are usually by 80 plus percent effective against the virus, including to the Delta variant, according to Dr. Goepfert.

“Citizens of Alabama cannot rely on just infection alone to be a protection against this Delta variant and so it is very important that if somebody has gotten infected, they still need to get vaccinated,” Dr. Goepfert said.

The Delta variant is possibly the highest transmitted variant yet and it is somewhat vaccine resistant compared to other strains, according to Dr. Goepfert.

“We don’t have a virus yet that has gotten around the vaccine induced immune response, I am very worried that that will happen though,” Dr. Goepfert said.

He blames the lack of people in Alabama getting the vaccine. Only about 30 percent of people in the state are fully vaccinated.

“So, what you have now is a situation where you have this virus that now sees an immune system that it wants to get around,” Dr. Goepfert said.

According to the CDC 65.4 percent of adults in the United States have at least one vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

