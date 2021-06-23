Geneva Police Chief announces retirement

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons has announced his retirement.

In a letter posted on the city’s website Chief Clemmons announced he will be retiring on September 1st, 2021.

Here’s Chief Clemmons full letter to the residents of Geneva:

To the citizens of Geneva, it is and has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the city of Geneva. After more than 34 years in Law Enforcement and after discussion with my family, it is time for me to retire. I will be retiring as of September 1st 2021. I would like to thank each and everyone for your support throughout my career. If I can ever be of any assistance please feel free to call upon me.

