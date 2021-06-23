Advertisement

Elderly woman stabbed, stands her ground against suspected robber in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said an elderly woman was stabbed in her leg and arm, but stood her ground against a suspected robber Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said on June 22, 2021 at approximately 3:30 officers responded to Walmart on a reported carjacking. Officers arrived to find an elderly female victim suffering from a stab wound to her leg and a cut to her arm.

Officers said the victim courageously stood her ground and did not give in to the suspect’s demands to give up her purse.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect while the victim was receiving treatment from Bessemer Fire Department.

Officers located the person nearby based on a description from the victim and available security camera footage. The suspect was arrested for robbery first degree and assault first degree, two main elements of carjacking.

Detectives are currently working to formerly charge the suspect before his identity is released. The victim was taken to UAB West for further treatment of her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries

Latest News

Futurecast
Wiregrass sees above average rainfall so far for month of June
File image
One wounded in Enterprise shooting
The price for gas isn't likely to decline, as Americans get away after the Covid shutdowns.
Gas prices for July 4th the highest in 7 years
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan