Advertisement

Drastic drop in COVID-19 patients statewide

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -UAB is reporting it’s treating seven COVID-19 patients in isolation inside the hospital. That’s the lowest number since last March.

The hospital is also treating 19 others with COVID who are hospitalized, but not in isolation.

Doctors say the simple reason for the drop in hospitalizations is vaccines.

At its highest point in January, UAB was caring for more than 200 COVID patients.

A majority of people ending up in the hospital now are younger people who are unvaccinated because the older population has been vaccinated. Statewide, over 180 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 according to the state hospital association. Dr. Don Williamson says almost 40% of the patients are in the ICU and 20% are on a ventilator. Williamson says COVID-19 and the variants are still a threat.

The patients we’re seeing are still very, very sick when they do end up in the hospital. We’re obviously moving in the right direction. I think that’s a direct result of vaccination. Our numbers are down, but unfortunately we’re not done yet,” Dr. Williamson said.

The height of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama took place in January with over 3,000 people.

Doctors say we need to see more people getting vaccinated to keep the numbers low.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a...
‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries
Delta variant continues to spread in Alabama

Latest News

File image
One wounded in Enterprise shooting
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Dothan bomb squad searching federal courthouse
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-23
More afternoon showers today