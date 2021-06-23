Doug Sinquefield launches campaign for chairman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Doug Sinquefield believes his three terms on the Houston County Commission have prepared him well.

His goal is to become chairman, a campaign he launched Tuesday in Ashford.

“We are moving forward. We have a great future because we have great people,” Sinquefield told supporters.

He touts his experience.

“In 2020 when I (was first elected) I hit the ground running and I knew I wanted to be a public servant,” he told News 4.

Sinquefield credits incumbent Chairman Mark Culver, who is not seeking reelection, with helping him learn the ropes of county government.

He promises to keep improving infrastructure, noting that people are migrating to rural areas from Dothan, and he claims to be especially passionate about well maintained roads.

Sinquefield, who represents District 2, praises the work of emergency responders.

“I can’t say enough about what our law enforcement does to protect the citizens of our county,” he said. He is also thankful to volunteer fire and medical response crews.

Sinquefield is opposed by fellow Commissioner Brandon Shoupe in next year’s Republican primary.

No Democrat is expected to seek the chairman’s job.

