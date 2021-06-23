DCS hosts job fair at Dothan High School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many businesses and organizations throughout the Wiregrass are struggling with worker shortages, including Dothan City Schools.

“We’ve got a lot of positions, aid positions, and other teacher positions that are open. So anybody that is looking for a job is welcome. But its primarily for support staff,” said Patrick Mallory, DCS Director of Human Resources.

To help fill those job needs, DCS held a job fair at Dothan High Wednesday. Jobs that officials say are an important part of keeping the school going.

“Bus drivers getting students to school, food service feeding during the day. So they’re a very important part of our school system,” Mallory said.

DCS is also going through some restructuring, a process that’s makes filling those positions even more necessary.

“We are still having a hard time getting someone that just wants to come to work. So we’re excited to find new people. We’re excited to partner with Kelly Services,” said Sharla Godwin, Director of Facilities and Maintenance.

The DCS Board recently approved pay raises for employees, including teachers. They are also now offering new incentives in hopes of better recruiting and keeping full-time employees.

“We had a 1.5% percent increase in the local level, which would take us 2% over the state salary matrix. And then we also have a new bonus program in place that will be paid out in the summer time and during the Christmas break,” Mallory said.

While these pay incentives could be an eye catcher, DCS officials also point out the family-oriented environment they strive to have in the schools.

“We get to see a little bit of a different perspective cleaning the buildings but everything we do matters to the children so the custodians get to have that interaction everyday,” Godwin said.

“In Dothan City Schools, we’re in the process of hiring new people into our school system. And right now, we’re building this culture of family. Its very important that everyone that comes to Dothan City Schools know that we are all part of one team. So if you come and apply to DCS, know that this is an opportunity to join a culture of family,” said Megan Dorsey, DCS PIO.

If you didn’t make it out to the job fair, you can also go to the DCS website to see the job openings.

Officials say there are plans for another job fair to fill any empty teacher positions later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.