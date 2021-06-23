Advertisement

Brantley Scott eyes first Future Masters title

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott is looking to become the latest Wiregrass golfer and the first since Hal Dove in 2018 to win the Future Masters golf tournament.

“This has always been one of my huge goals,” said Scott. “I’ve come close a couple times. I have three more days left of Future Masters golf and then it’s over for me.”

The recent high school graduate has lots of momentum entering play on Thursday.

Scott was untouchable during his senior season with the Rebels, entering 13 tournaments and taking home 13 wins.

“It was a confidence boost winning the high school events,” said Scott.

But he knows winning the blue jacket will be a much tougher challenge.

“This definitely is a different group of guys,” said Scott. “Probably half the field is collegiate golfers.”

Scott is familiar with the course at the Dothan Country Club as this marks his 11th Future Masters.

“It’s awesome to know where to hit shots and where not to hit it,” said Scott. “The green slopes a little different out here. These bermuda greens are grainy. A little different than big grass. It’s nice to have the experience playing this golf course three, four, five times a week.”

When he’s not out on the course playing, he’s helping maintain it as an employee for the country club.

“I think this year I’ll have some of the members out watching and of course my family,” said Scott. “I love having that support. It means a lot knowing they do support me and we have that many people out watching.”

Scott will tee off in first round action Thursday afternoon at 1:12 p.m.

