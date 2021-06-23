Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a...
‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries
Delta variant continues to spread in Alabama

Latest News

Some countries will let you in, but only if you agree to a multiday quarantine. Other countries...
3 international travel ideas for your summer trip
File image
One wounded in Enterprise shooting
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
R. Kelly jailed in NYC as he awaits sex-trafficking trial
LIVE: Funeral for former Sen. John Warner
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner