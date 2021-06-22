Advertisement

What to do if you hydroplane

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the investigation is still early into the pileup that claimed the lives of 10 people, 9 of which were children, in Butler County, investigators believe hydroplaning played a major role in the tragedy.

Hydroplaning was also blamed for a crash over that weekend that involved a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

Local experts say Alabama is near the top for vehicular injuries and fatalities in the country, and the number one cause of death in people ages five to 24 is car accidents.

And unfortunately, hydroplaning is a serious threat when it rains.

It only takes a small amount of rain to left a car off the road.

“It only takes a tenth of an inch of water on the roadway for a 10 yards distance at 50 miles per hour,” Dr. Benjamin McManus UAB T.R.I.P Researcher said.

Dr. Benjamin McManus with UAB said your car is most likely to hydroplane under these circumstances, but, the threat of hydroplaning actually begins at 35-miles per hour.

“Hydroplaning specifically is when the tires lose contact with the surface of the roadway,” McManus said.

The car essentially ski’s on the liquid and loses control.

McManus said the first 10-20 minutes of rain presents the greatest hazard because debris on the road, like oil, floats to the top making them even slicker.

McManus spoke to WBRC from the Translational Research for Injury Prevention, or TRIP Lab at UAB.

They study cognitive driving using a  simulator in different conditions like wet roads.

“The important thing is don’t make any sudden movements. We don’t want to suddenly hit the brakes. We don’t want to suddenly hit the accelerator. We definitely don’t want to jerk the steering wheel,” McManus explained.

If your car begins to fishtail stay calm.

“If the tail of the car heads to the right, you want to turn the steering wheel and turn in the same direction. Turn to the right and steer into the skid,” McManus said.

According to McManus, the type of vehicle you drive does not matter.

You can buy tires that have better tread in the rain, but McManus said your best bet is to slow down and pay careful attention to the road.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

Dothan School Board Charmian Mike Schmitz discusses possible school closures in this July 27,...
Schmitz says no to second term as chairman
Tour of the Future Masters course: Holes 10-18
Tour of the Future Masters course: Holes 10-18
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 21, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 21, 2021
An aerial view of the first nine holes of the Future Masters course
Tour of the Future Masters course: Holes 1-9