Wet Weather Continues

SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture remains in place for Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way. We’ll see rain chances gradually drop for the second half of the week, with just stray pop-up activity by Friday. Look for highs in the middle 80s over the coming days, with lower 90s possible again over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers are possible. Low near 72°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 72°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 86° 40%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.