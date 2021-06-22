Advertisement

Wet Weather Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture remains in place for Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way. We’ll see rain chances gradually drop for the second half of the week, with just stray pop-up activity by Friday. Look for highs in the middle 80s over the coming days, with lower 90s possible again over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers are possible. Low near 72°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 72°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 86° 40%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

