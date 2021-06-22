Schmitz says no to second term as chairman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz will not seek a second term.

“I am incredibly honored to have served alongside the teachers, faculty, and staff of Dothan City Schools,” Schmitz said in a statement on Monday.

Most impressive to him is how those educators and students dealt with the pandemic. The 2019-2020 term ended early, and the following year began late, with obstacles including virtual learning.

Of teachers and school leadership Schmitz said, “”COVID scared everyone, but they understood the importance of students still receiving an education.”

He takes pride in the DCS feeding program and a bus system that transports 6,000 students to campus.

In 2017, after two terms as Dothan mayor, Schmitz passed up an almost sure shot at reelection to, instead, campaign for DCS chairman.

“I believe public education is the heart of our community,” he said of his candidacy.

He stood firm in his belief that sweeping changes needed to be made in the city’s public school system and, for that, some parents ridiculed him and other board members.

In September 2020, Chairman Schmitz almost lost his life to a heart attack.

He did not mention health issues in his statement he released Monday.

Instead, he focused solely on praising DCS employees who he calls “real heroes.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.