SandJam moves venues

After a unanimous vote, SandJam will now take place at Frank Brown Park instead of near the M.B. Miller Pier.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For folks attending this year’s SandJam, you might be jamming, but not in the sand. At Monday’s Bay County Tourist Development Council meeting, it was acknowledged that the location of the three-day rock festival would move, but not without discussion of one major sponsorship.

PCB Entertainment officials, Mark Sheldon and Rendy Lovelady, said SandJam will now take place at Frank Brown Park instead of near the M.B. Miller Pier, commonly referred to as the county pier. This change comes after officials said the pier is no longer conventional for the fast-growing event. Sheldon said turtle season on the beach was also a factor.

The acknowledgment for the change of venues comes after the TDC’s contract with the entertainment company said they would not expend sponsorship dollars for SandJam 2021 unless the Gulf Coast Jam that was postponed last Labor Day weekend took place.  It did, so the board unanimously approved its sponsorship of this year’s SandJam.

SandJam was originally set for April 24th through the 26th of last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, SandJam will rock out October 1st through the 3rd and organizers say they expect it to be bigger and better than ever before.

