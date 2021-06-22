Advertisement

Rain Chances To Gradually Drop

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop daily for the rest of the week, but pop-up afternoon activity remains possible. We’ll see highs in the middle 80s Wednesday rise to around 90° on Friday. Look for typical summertime weather this weekend and into early next week.

TONIGHT – An early shower, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

