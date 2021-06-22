Advertisement

NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Early Co. during weekend storms

Lightning bolt
Lightning bolt(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Updated: 15 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF-1 storm touched down in Early County Saturday.

NWS said the storm started around 1:31 p.m. in Blakely and ended around 2:44 p.m. in Randolph County with an estimated wind peak of 100 miles per hour.

The survey summary stated “a tornado touched down west of Blakely and traversed mainly rural terrain across Early, Clay, and Randolph counties. The tornado was observed at multiple locations by trained spotters and the public throughout its path. The storm snapped to uprooted numerous pine trees northwest of Blakely. Tree damage continued into Clay County but didn’t affect any major roadways. The tornado crossed GA-266 near Coleman in Randolph County. Minor structural damage was noted to a few residences and pump houses near US-82 and Reid Station Road west of Cuthbert. Numerous trees were snapped in this area, some blocking US-82. Some further tree damage was reported north of the highway before the tornado lifted.”

