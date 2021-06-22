Advertisement

More scattered showers and storms today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and a few thunderstorms as we move through the day today. This will keep afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Tomorrow looks a little drier than today but still a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. We dry out as we move through the rest of the week and warm back up into the lower 90s just in time for the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds S at 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY–Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20kts. Seas 3-4 ft.

