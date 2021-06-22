Advertisement

‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a “major” economic development announcement.

The governor’s office has not released any other details about the announcement, including the scale or number of jobs that will be created, a specific industry, or the area of the state that will be most impacted.

The news conference is being held at the Alabama Capitol.

WTVY News4 will live stream the event on the player at the top of this story starting at 10 AM.

