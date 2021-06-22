‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a “major” economic development announcement.

The governor’s office has not released any other details about the announcement, including the scale or number of jobs that will be created, a specific industry, or the area of the state that will be most impacted.

The news conference is being held at the Alabama Capitol.

WTVY News4 will live stream the event on the player at the top of this story starting at 10 AM.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.