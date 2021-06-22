Holly Sawyer launches campaign for judge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Holly Sawyer lists several reasons that she believes makes her the best choice for circuit judge. The most important, in her opinion, is experience.

“I’ve practiced law for almost as long as the other two candidates combined,” Sawyer said on Monday.

In addition to her experience edge, she also has learned more of life’s valuable lessons, she told News 4.

Sawyer wants to replace 20th Circuit Judge Larry Anderson, who is retiring.

A Dothan attorney, she is proud of her expertise in mediation and divorce cases, attributes that she believes will make her an efficient, fair judge.

“Becoming a lawyer was a calling for me so I can help people. I help real people solve real problems,” she told News 4.

In 2019, Sawyer became a crime victim herself when two break-ins occurred at her home. She claims those crimes have given her a fresh perspective of the justice system.

“Until you have walked that road as a victim you don’t fully understand it,” she said.

Her first campaign promise is to wait until next spring to distribute campaign signs believing they need be on display only in the latter part of the campaign.

She is opposed in the Republican primary by Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks and Dothan attorney Chris Richardson. No Democrats have announced their candidacy.

The 20th Circuit includes Houston and Henry Counties.

