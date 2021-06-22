Advertisement

‘Georgia’s best days are ahead’: Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final order will expire Thursday, July 1.

“With the executive order I signed (Tuesday), the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12 a.m.,” Kemp said. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

Said Kemp: “Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family.”

In the coming days, Kemp’s office said he’ll sign a state of emergency executive order “that will continue aiding the state and Georgia job creators as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which will include the suspension of various state rules and regulations.”

To read the full order, click here.

