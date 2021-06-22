Advertisement

Fundraisers set up in wake of deadly 1-65 crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A tragic wreck in Butler County claimed 10 lives Saturday. With the victims’ families facing such a terrible loss, some are stepping up to help ease their financial burdens.

Eight of the victims were returning from a Gulf Shores trip with Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said their ages ages ranged from 3 to 17. In another vehicle, 29-year-old Cody Fox and his 9-month-old daughter Ariana Fox were killed.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counseling.

A separate GoFundMe is set up for Fox’s fiancee.

Investigators said 17 vehicles were involved in the deadly Interstate 65 cash. Seven of those vehicles caught fire

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a...
‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-22
More scattered showers and storms today
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Dothan School Board Charmian Mike Schmitz discusses possible school closures in this July 27,...
Schmitz says no to second term as chairman