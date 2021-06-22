Enterprise Fire Department receives new, more efficient breathing gear

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Firefighter safety and improved firefighting efficiency are two of several reasons the Enterprise Fire Department is pleased to have 32 new sets of self-contained breathing apparatus.

The purchase and recent delivery of the new equipment was made possible by a $229,600 Assistance to Firefighters Grant awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded these SCBA kits to replace the breathing apparatus we’ve been using in this department for about 13 years,” said Interim Fire Chief Chris Davis. “The SCBA is the most critical piece of personal protective equipment used by a firefighter; it is a lifeline.”

SCBA is a device that delivers breathable air from a compressed air tank to an air-tight mask to protect firefighters exposed to environments with oxygen deficiency, smoke and toxic gases.

Davis said these devices have changed and improved along with other firefighting equipment and technology through the years.

The new gear has features that will give firefighters more confidence in their personal safety, allowing them to attack structure fires more quickly and perform interior attack and victim rescue more safely.

The previous breathing gear was wearing out and some had begun to fail, with seals on the face masks beginning to have leaks, straps fraying and parts breaking. Repairs had become more difficult because replacement parts were becoming harder and harder to get.

Firefighters Bobby Hice, left, shows the size and features of the new self-contained breathing apparatus (smaller, silver) as compared with the older gear, while Will Richardson shows what it looks like when a firefighter is suited up. (Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

The EFD applied for the FEMA grant because providing high quality breathing air is critical for the safety of firefighters, Davis said. Now retired Fire Chief Byron Herring, who was chief at the time the grant was submitted last year, felt it was of vital importance to get new SCBA’s before the EFD had serious issues with non-operational breathing gear that would endanger firefighters and hinder them from performing their jobs to the best of their ability.

The 32 new breathing apparatus kits, which include two air bottles, and 16 new face pieces will ensure that all firefighters on duty at any given time will have a reliable air pack and protective mask.

“These are probably the best air packs on the market,” said Firefighter Clint Wright. “They are designed by firefighters for firefighters.”

From left, Interim Fire Chief Chris Davis, firefighters Clint Wright, Bobby Hice, Will Richardson, Scott Stewart and Capt. Bryan Turner show the new SCBA gear which will improve safety and efficiency of the EFD. (Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

Wright and firefighters Bobby Hice, Scott Stewart and Will Richardson agreed that the new SCBA’s weigh less and are designed to be more comfortable than the older gear.

“The weight is designed to be carried on the hips and lower body instead of your shoulders,” Richardson explained. “It reduces the strains and stress on your lumbar area.” Firefighters in general have a high incidence of back pain and problems, and are at a higher risk of back injury because of the physical demands of the job. The new SCBA’s will help alleviate some of the pressure on the back joints and muscles, the firefighters said.

Among the other good features of the new SCBA’s is that although they are smaller and lighter, they contain more compressed air, allowing the firefighters to work longer without changing out air bottles. The previous air packs contained a maximum of about 45 minutes of air, depending on how strenuous the firefighter’s actions may be. The new gear increases the time a firefighter can remain protected in the dangerous environment by 30 to 40 percent, noted Capt. Bryan Turner.

The new gear also has improved radio interfacing and voice amplification which is critical to the coordination as they are fighting fire inside a structure.

An enhanced low-level alarm built into the new SCBA’s alert the firefighter sooner when their air tank is nearing empty so that they may better judge when to move out of a possibly dangerous situation before they run out of breathable air. In addition, a Buddy Breather will enable sharing air with firefighters experiencing low air emergencies.

The EFD responded to more than 3,300 emergencies in 2020.

“The better and safer the equipment, the better we can respond to those emergencies,” Davis said. “It goes hand in hand.”