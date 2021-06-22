Advertisement

Drain and cover to protect from mosquito bites

Mosquitoes can be painful and causes sickness.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer months in Florida can bring out pests, like mosquitos and ticks, that can be dangerous nuisances, and preventing getting bit is important.

Those who plan on spending time outdoors this summer need to take extra precautions to make sure they stay safe from mosquito and tick bites that can cause sickness.

“Enjoying our abundant outdoor recreation opportunities can be good for your physical and mental health,” Health Officer Sandon S. Speeding said. “Please take the following precautions to avoid mosquito-borne or tick-borne illnesses.”

Draining water from outside areas reduces the number of areas that mosquitoes can lay their eggs. This can be done by discarding old items that are no longer being used and maintaining pools and dog bowls.

Wearing protective clothing and bug spray can also prevent mosquito and tick bites, as long as the spray contains DEET. Apply bug spray to skin or onto clothing, but not on children younger than two months.

