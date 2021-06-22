Advertisement

Day Two coverage from 72nd annual Future Masters

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Day two of the 72nd annual Press Thornton Future Masters teed off Monday morning at the Dothan Country Club.

Championship rounds for the 10-Under, 11-12, and 13-14 age groups will be held on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash...
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck

Latest News

Future Masters is a family affair
Future Masters is a family affair
Local golfers' Future Masters finale
Local golfers’ Future Masters finale
Future Masters brings in golfers from around the world
Future Masters brings in golfers from around the world
Future Masters brings in golfers from around the world
Future Masters brings in golfers from around the world