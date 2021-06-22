Candidates set for 2021 Dothan City election

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Qualifying has ended for Dothan city elections.

Mayor Mark Saliba has one opponent in the municipal election. Saliba will face political newcomer Sidney Miller, Jr.

Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey in district one is up against Michael “Mike” Johnson, and Khashia Mathis.

In District 2, Anterica Mayfield, Aristotle “Kat’ Kirkland, Harvey Farrey, III, and Phil “Phillipe” Kirksey have qualified to run.

Bradley Bedwell faces incumbent Albert Kirkland in District 3.

Angela Godfrey is opposing John Ferguson in District 4.

In District 5, Gantt Pierce and Anita Dawkins-Weatherington will face off.

And David Crutchfield in District 6 is unopposed.

The Dothan Board of Education Chair will be a three-way race between P. Scott Childers, Beth Hemby and Samuel Tew.

The race for Board of Education District 1 is also a three-way fight, between Shaun Cunningham, Donald A. Hogans, and incumbent Brenda Guilford.

The District 3 school board race will be between Melanie Boyd Hill, and Robert Holliman.

District 6 will be a face-off between Aurie J. Jenkins, and Eric C. Little, Sr.

District 2 representative Franklin D. Jones, Sr., District 4′s Brett Strickland, and District 5′s Amy Bonds are unopposed and will have another term.

The Dthan city election is on August 3rd.

