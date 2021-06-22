Advertisement

Barbour County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Vernon Chuck Hodge.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

A missing alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Vernon Chuck Hodge, 51, was last seen in the area of Calhoun Drive in Eufaula Monday morning.

Authorities say he may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Hodge is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434 or call 911.

