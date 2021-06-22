Alabama ranks 47th in nation for child well-being

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Where are children in the U.S. thriving?

The data is in, and it’s not looking good for Alabama.

The Kids Count Data book of 2021 ranks the overall wellness of children in America by looking at multiple categories, including, economic status, health, education and family life.

The latest report puts Alabama 47th in the nation. These numbers are based on 2019 data.

We talked to the executive director of the National Children’s Advocacy Center who says this poor ranking won’t help attract new companies to the state.

“They have to be looking at this data and to see, ‘hey do we want to open up a new facility in a place that’s 47th in the country has to be a concern. We should be competitive, we should have better opportunities for our kids,” Chris Newlin said.

Chris Newlin says this has to be an entire state effort, including all elected officials to look at how we can improve in each category.

You can read the state comparison report right now here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.