Shooting outside Newton night club under investigation

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A shooting outside Teasers Gentlemen’s Club this morning is under investigation.

Houston County deputies responded to a shots fired call but did not fine anyone outside upon arrival. A short time later Enterprise Medical Center had a patient to show up suffering from a gunshot wound.

The patient told medical personnel that the shooting took place at Teasers. From there the patient was interviewed by investigators but it’s unclear if an arrest has been made yet.

This is not the first shooting at the gentlemen’s club. Ryan Clark Peterson is facing the death penalty for killing three people at the club in August of 2012.

Killed were dancer Tiffani Paige Grissett, 31, of Dale County; the club owner’s son, Cameron Eubanks, 20, of Wicksburg; and patron Thomas Robins Jr., 59, of Dothan. A fourth victim was wounded.

At least one elected official has spoke out about today’s shooting.

