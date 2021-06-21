Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash...
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
US Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Debrief
WRGX News at 5:30
Bad weather
Judah explains Houston County’s weather alert system