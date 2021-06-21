Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash...
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck

Latest News

Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Police ID driver who they say rammed bike riders during Arizona race
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal