Gov. DeSantis signs legislation teaching CPR to all high schoolers before graduation

By Jacob Murphey
Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Florida high schooler will now be required to learn CPR.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill Monday that passed through the legislature with widespread support.

Mandating CPR training in schools is a major win for those with a personal stake in the fight for heart health awareness.

Before Monday’s signing, Florida was just one of a handful of states that did not require students to receive CPR training.

For people like Vicki Williams, a local mom who’s daughter suffered cardiac arrest, that was unacceptable.

We’ve shared Williams’ story over the years since that 2017 incident with her daughter, Brittany, most recently sharing Britanny’s bridal shower earlier this year.

Those big moments in her life are only possible because bystanders knew what to do and used CPR to save her life while waiting for paramedics.

Monday, Williams was one of several families next to Gov. DeSantis as he signed the law.

She said she got goosebumps when the pen hit paper.

“When the governor finally signed it, it was just a sense of relief to know children in high school will go on to learn CPR and will take this with them for the rest of their lives and save someone like my daughter was saved,” she said.

The law requires one hour of CPR training for every high schooler before graduation and encourages younger students, like those in middle school, to receive training too, including with life-saving devices like an AED.

The law goes into effect July 1 and Williams says who knows how many lives will be directly impacted when that happens.

News4 Now: What's Trending, June 22, 2021
