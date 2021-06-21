Future Masters is a family affair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The game of golf transcends all ages, and one family’s love for the sport brings them from Georgia to Dothan year after year for one special tournament.

A place they do not mind spending Father’s Day.

The Street family has been coming to the Future Masters for three decades now.

It started with Wesley Street and his oldest son Thomas, who played his first tournament when he was 10.

“We were avid golfers and we loved it,” said Wesley. “We came and we’re just super impressed. We spent the day and looked around and decided we’d try to get him in. It took off from there.”

Thomas said, ”My dad has told me the story of how we got started here.” He added, “I don’t remember all of it but it was a national tournament even back then and that was the early 90s when we first started playing. It was a really neat experience to have way back then and still is today.”

An experience Thomas can now share with his two sons Emmett and James, who are both competing this week.

”It’s really amazing that he once played in this and now I’m playing in this,” said Emmett. “He played in it when he was younger than me and it’s just very special.”

Thomas appreciative he can still share this tournament with his father.

“We’re fortunate enough that my dad is able to come,” said Thomas. “It’s fun for him to be able watch his grandchildren play. Just like I guess he watched us play when we were younger.”

Now, the boys are able to carry on the tradition with their family by their side.

“It’s very special especially since it’s Father’s Day and I can have my dad and my grandad come with me, with my brother,” said Emmett. “My brother is also playing in it and that’s just really fun.”

Little brother James added, “It’s really nice to have them around while I play. It feels really good.”

It also does not hurt to have a former Future Masters golfer as your dad.

“He’s given me some pointers on where the water is try not to go over there,” said Emmett. “It’s really nice to have someone who’s already played here and knows what the course is like.”

While the Streets might come to Dothan to compete, it is the time they share on the greens they really love.

“Oh, I wouldn’t take anything for it,” said Wesley. “It’s just great to get them in and be over here and be a part of it.”

Thomas added, “Golf is just a special sport with our family. We play all the time. It’s great to get out on the golf course and spend time with my dad and them to spend time with me and all of us together.”

Emmett finished day one of the Future Masters with a score of 84 and James played his first round of the tournament Monday.

