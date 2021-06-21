Enterprise City Schools transitioning EEEC

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

It’s a topic that’s been discussed before making Enterprise Early Education Center a K-6 school and adding kindergarten classes back to Enterprise City Schools elementary schools.

After rezoning last school year, Enterprise City Schools has gone forward with that transition.

“We actually began that process over a year ago where we actually started putting kindergarten at their zoned elementary school so having kindergartners back in the building isn’t anything new to us it’s just a transition from a full-fledged kindergarten center to a K6 across-the-board,” said Dr. Patrick Cain, ECS Assistant Superintendent.

This comes after looking into the pros and cons of having a full-fledged kindergarten center—

Reducing the confusion students may have by trying to learn a new school at such a young age.

“In the transition that we’ve seen for our students and some of the struggles that we’re having, that’s one of the main reasons why we feel it would be best not to have a self-contained K-center and actually moved to the K6,” Cain continued.

Now, the project is entering its next step.

“We began looking at our employees because obviously some employees needed to transition over to that school through a transfer or reassignment,” Cain finished. “We also started looking at student desks and other items like that that would need to be transferred from part of the district over to that school as well.”

A renaming of Enterprise Early Education center has not yet been announced.

Teachers will return to school August 2nd and students return August 5th.

