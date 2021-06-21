East Brewton tornado rated EF-2, was on ground for 22 miles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service said the tornado that hit East Brewton during Tropical Storm Claudette was an EF-2.

Survey teams said the tornado had peak winds of 127 mph and was on the ground for 22 miles. It had a maximum width of 650 yards.

The tornado first touched down on Jay Road and intensified as it moved north into East Brewton.

The most significant damage was found on Forrest Avenue and Andrew Jackson Street where several mobile homes were destroyed. It also caused serious roof damage to the auditorium at WS Neal High School.

Officials reported 20 injuries from the tornado, most of them minor but two people were seriously hurt. One victim was seriously injured when they were ejected from their mobile home in the area of Riddle Road near Horseshoe Road.

EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton (WALA/FOX10)

The tornado continued into Conecuh County and caused damage on the west side of Castleberry before lifting as it reached Interstate 65.