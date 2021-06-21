Advertisement

East Brewton tornado rated EF-2, was on ground for 22 miles

EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton(WALA/FOX10)
By WALA
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service said the tornado that hit East Brewton during Tropical Storm Claudette was an EF-2.

Survey teams said the tornado had peak winds of 127 mph and was on the ground for 22 miles. It had a maximum width of 650 yards.

The tornado first touched down on Jay Road and intensified as it moved north into East Brewton.

The most significant damage was found on Forrest Avenue and Andrew Jackson Street where several mobile homes were destroyed. It also caused serious roof damage to the auditorium at WS Neal High School.

Officials reported 20 injuries from the tornado, most of them minor but two people were seriously hurt. One victim was seriously injured when they were ejected from their mobile home in the area of Riddle Road near Horseshoe Road.

EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton(WALA/FOX10)
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton(WALA/FOX10)
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton(WALA/FOX10)

The tornado continued into Conecuh County and caused damage on the west side of Castleberry before lifting as it reached Interstate 65.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash...
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
The broadcast premiere of Ava DuVernay’s historic Academy Award®-winning film SELMA, from...
CBS to air “Selma” this Sunday, June 20
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-21
Afternoon showers and storms for the next few days
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-21
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-21
Drying out Overnight
Wet Pattern Continues