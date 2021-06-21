Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs gets $650,000 for airport runway expansion

DeFuniak Springs Appropriated $650,000 for Airport Runway Expansion.
DeFuniak Springs Appropriated $650,000 for Airport Runway Expansion.(DeFuniak Springs)
By Nikki Sheaks
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state budget on Monday which would give $650,000 in funding to DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport for an airport expansion project.

The money will go to the extension and widening of Runway 9-27 which is currently just over 4,000 feet. Extending the runway will allow for larger planes to fly into DeFuniak Springs which will increase the demand on the airport and help with economic growth. The airport is the only one in Walton County.

“This is an exciting time for DeFuniak Springs,” says DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell, “as the City continues to grow with more people and business owners wanting to move and do business here.  This funding is critical as it is one of a few essential first steps in several investments at the airport that will help bring economic development and further growth to the city.”

The state budget takes effect July 1. The City will then begin the expansion project once all agreements are signed with the State.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a...
‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts
SPLC asking four companies to stop donating to Brooks
Southern Poverty Law Center calls out Rep. Mo Brooks, donors
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-22
More scattered showers and storms today
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman