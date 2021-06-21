DeFuniak Springs gets $650,000 for airport runway expansion

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state budget on Monday which would give $650,000 in funding to DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport for an airport expansion project.

The money will go to the extension and widening of Runway 9-27 which is currently just over 4,000 feet. Extending the runway will allow for larger planes to fly into DeFuniak Springs which will increase the demand on the airport and help with economic growth. The airport is the only one in Walton County.

“This is an exciting time for DeFuniak Springs,” says DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell, “as the City continues to grow with more people and business owners wanting to move and do business here. This funding is critical as it is one of a few essential first steps in several investments at the airport that will help bring economic development and further growth to the city.”

The state budget takes effect July 1. The City will then begin the expansion project once all agreements are signed with the State.

