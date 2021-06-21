Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Pike County man

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Christopher Martin Duran.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Christopher Martin Duran.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Duran was last seen leaving his residence located off County Road 3350 in Troy around 6 a.m. Thursday. He was reportedly headed to work at the Wiley Sanders Truck dock.

Duran is described as being 5′9″ in height and weighing approximately 197 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and red pants and driving a 2006 GMC Yukon XL silver in color, with a “Pink Cow Sticker” on the rear tailgate door, Alabama license plate number 55BW186.

If you have any information regarding Duran’s whereabouts, please immediately call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

