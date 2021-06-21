Afternoon showers and storms for the next few days

SYNOPSIS – Quiet to start off on Monday morning, but rain chances stick around for the first half of the week. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s for most of the week. As we move towards the weekend rain chances will start to drop but afternoon temperatures will go back up into the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, rain. High near 78°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 84° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

