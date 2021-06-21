Advertisement

Afternoon showers and storms for the next few days

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Quiet to start off on Monday morning, but rain chances stick around for the first half of the week. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s for most of the week. As we move towards the weekend rain chances will start to drop but afternoon temperatures will go back up into the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, rain. High near 78°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 84° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY–Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash...
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
The broadcast premiere of Ava DuVernay’s historic Academy Award®-winning film SELMA, from...
CBS to air “Selma” this Sunday, June 20
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Newton night club under investigation

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-21
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-21
Drying out Overnight
Wet Pattern Continues
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 18, 2021